Emirati and French Journalists lead discussions on addressing terrorism in the media industry

The session forms part of a series of high-profile events organised in celebration of selecting Sharjah as Special Guest City at the prestigious event.

The session titled ‘Media Insights’ comprised Mohammed Al Hammadi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Ittihad Newspaper, Raed Barqawi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej Newspaper, Christian Chesnot, Chief Reporter of France Radio and Ulysse Gosset, Director International Desk at BFM TV.

The session’s moderator, Mustafa Al Zarouni, UAE Editor of Khaleej Times Newspaper raised a number of issues on the vital role of media and the efforts of media entities to raise awareness on the dangers of extremism and began by asking Christian Chesnot: “What role does the French media play in combatting extremist ideas?”

Chesnot answered: “It has been difficult for the media to create counter-arguments that reach the entire population, especially within the context of religious fanaticism and young French men joining terrorist groups. It is not only a question that applies to the media, but to the entire French community.

“This naturally leads to another question: what exactly is wrong? What leads these young French men cross the line? It is a very complex problem for society as a whole and until now, despite the current dangers we still face, there is no definitive answer,” he added.

For his part, Mohammed Al Hammadi spoke about the realities of media in view of the drastic changes over recent years. “It is crucial to address the question of terrorism in France. It is no longer purely the domain of a religion, a time or a place, it is a genie which has been let out of the bottle with a mission to terrorise every corner of the world,” he said.

“Terrorists have become extremely adept in maximising the power of the media, using and misusing the principles of freedom and liberty, starting with the basics of video tapes and moving on to the vast reach of social media platforms.”

Al Hammadi underscored that the terrorists’ access to multiple platforms makes it crucial for the media to play a role as guardians of the truth. He highlighted that the media was initially unprepared and unaware of the need to counter the terrorists’ exploitation of the media, including providing Osama bin Laden with a free platform through Al Jazeera TV, under the pretext of debate on both sides.”

Raed Barqawi, said: “Ultimately, media should represent the community. When we face danger, we cannot address a divided political media, such as left and right, east and west or addressing the pros and cons of the government, we must be fully aware about what may threaten the safety of society. In this situation, the concept of freedom and liberty evolves to become freedom with responsibility.”

In response to a question by Al Zarouni about the possibility of broadcasting a video of Al Baghdadi on BFM TV, Ulysse Gosset, said: “Media and terrorism are the two most discussed topics of the new millennium. The world has always seen wars and crises, but what has changed is contemporary media. Traditional media has been surpassed by digital platforms, and terrorists know the significant impact that can make. This is why at BFM TV, we follow a stringent verification policy when we broadcast any video, and think collectively about the message it seeks to communicate through us.”

Gosset quoted late French Philosopher Raymond Aron: “Terrorism does not necessarily want to kill many people; it wants people to learn about the crimes it has committed.” He added: “It is not just media that is facing these challenges, but the whole community. In France, we have faced the shock of this first-hand, and it is important that we share our knowledge, our beliefs and our practices with our colleagues from the Arab world and beyond.”

In the second part of the session, Christian Chesnot said: “Today, anyone can become a journalist, and that is a crucial issue. This new era of social media means that there is an unmonitored flow of information and misinformation, and the real challenge is to ensure that a journalist does not become a postman for the terrorists.”

In his answer to a question of whether it is important to create new media legislation to counter terrorism, he said: “In France, there is internal cooperation and collaboration between media entities, where it may be agreed, for example, to not mention full names, modify images and edit broadcast content. However, it is important that we do not become an extreme part of the equation. If we are too authoritarian and restrictive of the news, this might lead the audience moving to social media where there is no moral censorship. It is essential that we do not leave huge gaps that terrorists can use.”

For his part, Al Hammadi said: “As journalists, we are responsible for verifying the information before we publish it, whereas digital media is under no obligation to follow such strict legislation and take into account the culture of the community. We should all recognise that terrorism is not an Arabic or Islamic problem, it is a plague which wants to terrorise everyone.

Barqawi noted: “Media across the world in general and in the Arab world in particular, needs to stop being elitist and address all segments of society, especially those who are vulnerable to terrorist influences, by getting close to them, engaging and interacting with them, and addressing their needs and aspirations.”

“Younger generations are growing up so much more quickly than they used to as a result of modern technology and the significant increase in the range of information available to them. However, our sons and daughters are still unable to fully understand the role of trustworthy traditional media and they tend to look for easier and faster ways to get their news. This means they could fall prey to extremist ideas that slip through net from sources such as video-games and photos, and then we are surprised to see some of them either involved or on the brink of extremism and terrorism,” Barqawi said.

“We need research into which groups we should target and how we can use the most effective tools to ensure the next generation is not exposed or manipulated into a culture of terrorism. We also need full integration and cooperation in the media at local, regional and global levels,” he added.

In response to a question by Al Zarouni who addressed the accusations of France incubating extremism and terrorism, Ulysse Gosset answered: “Enlightenment and conservatism can both play key roles in the media. Paris has always been, and forever will be, the City of Light. It is open to criticism and open to change and the media stands at the forefront of these qualities. In turn, this increases the responsibility of the media as a channel of information and a tool for raising awareness.”