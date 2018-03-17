Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates AUS Global Day

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed’s words came following his inauguration of the Global Day of the American University in Sharjah on Thursday, which took place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the American University of Sharjah.

"We have noticed that more than 30 clubs are participating in this festival, and this is an opportunity for students to highlight their countries and cultures," Sheikh Sultan said. "This is an opportunity to attend to learn about the cultures of the students of this university who come from 95 different nationalities and meet under its umbrella with security, tolerance and peace,” Sheikh Sultan added.

Following the official opening of the festival, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the pavilions located in the main square of the University, which represent the customs and traditions of 33 countries, starting with the UAE, and then countries from different continents including Nigeria, Iraq, Turkey, Kenya, Palestine, Brazil, Algeria, Korea, China, etc. all of which gave the audience an idea of their traditions, thus enhancing the nature of cultural and human diversity in the university family.

Global Day is organised in cooperation with the Student Affairs' Office to showcase the different cultures represented among the AUS student body.

Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS; Moza Al Shehi, Students’ Dean; AUS senior officials and a host of students, teaching and administrative staff were present at the opening ceremony.