Sharjah Ruler inaugurates a number of his historical publications in French

The translated publications included very important titles that talk about the history of Al Qawassim in general and the history of the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, including “Tale of A City- Volumes I and II”, “The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf”, and “Power Struggles and Trade in the Gulf (1620-1820).

On the event, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah delivered a speech in which he said: “I thank you for accepting our invitation to witness the signing ceremony of my books which have a special importance as they all revolve around the conflict between Britain and the other powers.”

His Highness thanked the French Republic, its people and President Emmanuel Macron for the warm hospitality he was received with which attests to the distinguished ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of France.

"The UAE appreciates this and thanks them for the attention they give us and for giving us the opportunity to participate, with the true word, in light of the crises experienced by the countries of the world,” His Highness added.

His Highness had earlier arrived at the National Opera House in the French capital Paris where he was warmly welcomed and treated with Sharjah National Art Heritage Group’s Ayyalah Dance and popular shows.

Before launching his publications, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah met with elite of pioneers of culture, creativity and publishing and discussed with them literary and cultural issues in the Arab world and the world at large, as well as the Arab culture in the light of crisis and conflict, and ways to promote Arab culture and support intellectuals.

The opening ceremony was held at the Paris Opera House, a masterpiece of architectural antiques, rich in exquisite artistic architecture, a palace dating back to 1669 built during the rule of King Louis IV upon the request of Napoleon III as part of a campaign launched then to rebuild Paris.

Jean Pierre-Raffarin, former Prime Minister of France, gave an inaugural speech in which he commended the high status of the emirate of Sharjah, its establishment of many museums and theatres, and its great interest in arts, culture and literature, under the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Jean Pierre-Raffarin highlighted the cultural and literary achievements of Sharjah, which qualified the emirate to win the titles of the “Capital of Arab Culture” in 1998 and the “Capital of Islamic Culture” in 2014 by the UNESCO.

The French former Prime Minister went on to say that the emirate of Sharjah has played an vigorous role in spreading education, arts and culture through the establishment of many universities, art museums, initiatives and contributions. In appreciation of what it has done, Sharjah has become a distinguished guest at the current edition of the Paris Book Fair.

Raffarin highly praised the personality of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which brings together a man of state and an intellectual and historian who presented many historical publications and literary works, providing a detailed explanation of recent publications translated into French. He confirmed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has corrected many false information in his book “The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf”, as well as His Highness narration of the history of the British occupation and its exploitation of wealth in his book " The Power Struggles and Trade in the Gulf (1620-1820)”.

Then, the French former prime minister invited guests to dinner banquette he hosted on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials, members of Arab diplomatic corps, chief editors of local media institutions, officials from local and federal departments as well as elite of intellectuals and publishers.