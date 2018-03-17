IGCF 2018 to focus on advancing youth’s role in the digital millennium

The 7th edition of IGCF, organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) under the slogan ‘Digital Millennium ... Where To?’, will be held on March 28 and 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The session will highlight the most important skills they must acquire to ensure their success in future, in an age where technology and media are enmeshed in the lives of children and youth in a way that was never experienced before. In view of the Fourth Industrial Revolution being led by rapid technological transformation, the panel will explore ways to equip them with the skills and tools required to deal with present and future challenges.

Scheduled to take place at 9:50am on March 29, the session will bring together Gavin Anderson, Director of the British Council, Selim Edde, Head of Public Policy and Government Relations, MENA - ‎Google, Kaswara Al Khatib Chairman & CEO UTURN, and will be moderated by Adrian Wells, Managing Director of Annex Media.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said: “Young people are key to the success of present and future governments, and their presence grows more importantly in view of the successive changes in the age of artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Given their ability to cope with the rapid developments faster, youth have greater opportunities to influence the future of their communities and various aspects of life.”

Allay stressed that IGCF is hosting these panels to highlight the ways in which governments can approach and adopt fundamental changes in the structure of government leadership and government communication – essential transformations required to make the most of the digital millennium. The forum also seeks to harness youth’s growing interest in interacting with the new tools of communication, exploring new and complex methods to devise the most optimal ways to meet the aspirations of society.

The session will shed light on a host of issues, foremost being future skills that young people should be taught and what will be the effects of their application on society. It will also examine the role of the private sector, especially technology companies in supporting governments in their quest to prepare young generations for a new millennium, as well as the role of young people in furthering national agendas. The panel will discuss the influence of government communication in motivating and encouraging the youth to play their roles successfully.

The IGCF, which is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), has become a major global event that attracts policy makers, experts and stakeholders and all those interested in the field of government communication from various countries around the world.

It also serves as an ideal platform to address the most pressing issues and highlight the rapid developments in order to come up with recommendations and decisions that assist governments and professionals in government communication to develop their performance and work patterns, contributing to upgrading government performance and increasing public satisfaction.