13th Sharjah Arab Children Forum continues to receive registration requests

The event will be organised by "Sharjah Children," which is part of the "Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators."

This year’s Forum will be held under the theme, "Hear Us, We Are the Future," from 24th to 28th March, 2018, under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators.

Aysha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children and Chairperson of the Forum’s Higher Organising Committee, said, "While preparing for the 13th Sharjah Arab Children Forum, children from the UAE and other Arab countries are still registering their names. The Higher Organising Committee has recently sent invitations to all Arab embassies and consulates through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to invite children from around the Arab world, as well as to the Ministry of Education to invite children from the UAE. An invite was extended to all children’s centres in Sharjah to recommend children who match the criteria to present and discuss their ideas, through interviews with several delegations that will participate in the Forum. Children from the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, the Girl Guides Association and the Emirates Scout Association will also participate."

The potential participants will need to meet certain criteria, including intellectual skills, fluent communication skills and a sound ability to observe the ethics of dialogue. Al Kaabi added that the Forum will introduce Arab children to the UAE and its achievements and instil a sense of pride in belonging to an Arab nation with an authentic culture.

The Forum also aims to promote the right of Arab children to express themselves and their ambitions, as well as to develop their skills to innovate, create and communicate recommendations, which will help to spread the culture of sustainable development among them.

The Forum, which is held every two years, is a unique platform that brings together Arab children, who are the cornerstone of building the future of Arab nations in a world of knowledge, and allows them to exchange experiences, skills and cultures while enabling them to achieve their goals and giving them the opportunity to deliver their suggestions to the relevant people in their countries, Al Kaabi said in conclusion.