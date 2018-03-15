Sharjah's Child Safety Campaign observes Emirati Children’s Day

The event came in line with directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SCFA, regarding the importance of partaking in initiatives and occasions focusing on children’s wellbeing.

The event featured a series of fun, educational workshops, an interactive discussion on children’s rights delivered by Rashid Al Tunaij, one of Sharjah Children’s young members, as well as a session on internet security, organised in collaboration with the UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA.

Additionally, children participated in a session titled, "How to say No" to educate them on the importance of their bodies’ privacy and how to turn down strangers’ requests and offers, delivered in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Social Services, SDSS. An expert trainer, from the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, SWSF, also trained the participating children on self-defence techniques through a special Karate session.

Sharjah Children hosted fun games and competitions, an arts corner, a photo booth, and offered several healthy food options for all participants to enjoy, as well as an art mural dedicated to the legacy of the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bint Sultan Al Nahyan.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Department Director at SCFA and Head of the CSC’s Organising Committee, said, "Dedicating an annual day to celebrate Emirati children is yet another testament of the great value of the UAE’s wise leadership places on the nation’s youth and its continuous efforts to nurture future generations by providing them access to every opportunity that will contribute to maintaining the rights of each child living in the UAE – particularly as this occasion marks the ratification of the UAE’s Child Protection Law (Wadeema) in 2016."

Al Yafei added, "Our celebration of Emirati Children’s Day exemplifies our commitment to supporting national initiatives dedicated to children’s issues; ones that strive to find solutions to the various challenges that they face, thus strengthening their opportunities for growth and development in a friendly environment embedded with all the care and support they need at this age."

Aisha Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said, "The UAE has went great strides in the area of child protection thanks to the support of our wise leadership, which sets an example to be emulated by other countries around the world."

On the sidelines of the event, CSC distributed over 10,000 greeting cards to Sharjah government employees to mark Emirati Children’s Day.

CSC is also organising a series of innovative and interactive awareness programmes to enhance the skills of childcare professionals to enable them continue to deliver the campaign’s message beyond its seasonal activities and specialised editions.