Sharjah Ruler arrives in Paris

During his visit, the Sharjah Ruler, in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron of France, will attend the opening of the 38th Paris Book Fair, where Sharjah will be the Special Guest City.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan will attend a cultural show by the Sharjah national art heritage group, which presents different folk music in a number of key locations in Paris. He will also attend a joint literary lecture between the UAE and France.

The Sharjah Ruler will visit the Paris Opera, where he will witness the signing of a number of publications of Emirati writers and authors before wrapping up his visit touring the Arab World Institute in Paris, which will host a number of artistic, literary and cultural events.

The UAE delegation included senior officials of local governments, federal, cultural, artistic institutions, the Emirates News Agency and other media institutions.

The Sharjah delegation accompanying His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah includes senior officials from the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Sharjah Department of Culture, Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre of Gulf Studies (Dara), Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC), UAE Publishers Association, Al Qasimi Publications, Kalimat Publishing Group, Emirates Writers Union, Emirates News Agency, in addition to chief editors of a number of local and Arabic newspapers.