Sharjah Baby Friendly Office celebrates Emirati Children’s Day

SBFO, tasked with implementing the Sharjah Child Friendly City project, as part of the global Child Friendly Cities initiative by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is keen to participate in all initiatives that contribute to providing children with a safe environment to develop and nurture their skills.

Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of SBFO, said: “Emirati Children’s Day reflects the leadership’s dedication to protecting children and ensuring the rights of young generations. Celebrating this national occasion each year exemplifies how strongly committed the state is towards children, reflecting their recognition of the future generations as key building blocks of community development.”

“Through this special celebration, we seek to bring joy to children’s hearts and communicate the message that this day concerns them directly. It is an ideal opportunity to educate them on their rights in a way that appeals to their understanding in an engaging way. We have addressed the role of this occasion in promoting the concepts of children’s rights and child friendly cities that the Emirate of Sharjah seeks to exemplify through joining the UNICEF’s global initiative with its new project,” she added.

The celebration featured several interactive activities, workshops and educational sessions on children’s rights, and participating children received attractive presents in the end.

Emirati Children’s Day was launched under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in line with adopting children's rights law known as ‘Wadeema’ in 15 March 2016. This day exemplifies the UAE’s vision and dedication to building future generations, and helping overcome all obstacles that hinder their development, as well as empowering them to become influential agents in their community, in line with the UAE vision 2021 and its centenary 2071.