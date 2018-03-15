Rubu' Qarn strategy signals a confident start for young generations

The officials lauded the importance of the strategy in combining efforts to nurture future generations through integration from an early age, enhancing their skills, stimulating creativity and innovation, and investing in their potential to achieve comprehensive development in Sharjah and the UAE.

Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth:

“Rubu’ Qarn’s new strategy contributes to providing future leaders with all the qualities they need for success. The strategy aims to develop children and young people to help them design and shape their communities and strengthen the UAE’s dynamic position on a global stage."

She added: “Rubu’ Qarn’s eagerness to build an environment conducive to creativity and innovation is fundamental in enabling tomorrow’s leaders to identify challenges and provide innovative solutions.”

The minister expressed her profound thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, for her unlimited support to ensure the welfare of future generations.

Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council:

“Rubu’ Qarn’s strategic plan is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi. Their vision revolves around investment in human capital as the nation’s most valuable asset and their belief that the centre of development is the progress of children and young people.”

She added: "The strategy and new institutional identity integrate its four subsidiaries to form a unified platform that offers opportunities for all members of these organisations to build their own future and that of their nation.

Modhi Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Department of Family Development Centres:

“The Rubu’ Qarn is a dream that has become a reality in Sharjah and a unique model that creates a roadmap towards nurturing younger generations and helping them make their way towards a better life.

“The new strategy serves as an umbrella for all institutions dedicated to nurturing younger generations to achieve excellence in their performance and equip future generations with the tools and life skillsets that make them more able to cope with future challenges. This is a memorable step in Rubu’ Qarn’s plans to attain its goals of sustainable integration between all its institutions for the optimal investment in children and young people.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development:

“The organisations that fall under the umbrella of Rubu’ Qarn have made significant progress during the past four years, especially in terms of endowing younger generations with the capabilities and qualifications that enable them to drive the nation’s achievements for many years to come.”

He added: "The new strategy exemplifies Rubu’ Qarn’s endeavours to unify the visions and ambitions of its four institutions in the development of the coming generations. The Department of Statistic and Community Development is a partner of Rubu’ Qarn in formulating the new strategy through the survey it carried out in the period between September and November 2017 to gauge the impression of citizens in Sharjah city and the Central and Eastern regions about the institutions that operate under the umbrella of Rubu’ Qarn.”

Space and astronomy scientist Dr. Humaid Majol Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and President of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences:

“Rubu’ Qarn is a perfect example of developing younger generations, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

“Rubu’ Qarn is the first regional organisation dedicated to creating a generation of young leaders capable of influencing the future through an integrated system of learning, training programmes and research.”

Saleha Ghabesh, Director General and Cultural Adviser to the Culture and Information Office at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs:

“Communities and nations rise when they put youth at the head of their agendas, knowing that young people are the future of their society and Sharjah has long embraced an approach of focussing on human resources as the nation’s main capital and real wealth.

“In his inaugural speech at the opening of the International Government Communication Forum 2017, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah highlighted that the development of children and youth is instrumental in achieving sustainability. He referred to the history of the establishment of children’s centres in 1985 and how they have contributed to building new generations of leaders who now occupy high-profile positions and participate in advancing their country and society.”

She continued: “Rubu’ Qarn was established in line with forward-thinking strategies and approaches for the good of the nation. It is a unique practical step on the path towards sustainability, and the long-term goals that meet the expectations and aspirations of the nation’s leaders and Emirati society. It strives to strengthen the abilities and scientific, cultural and life experiences of young people and provide them with better opportunities to become more effective in our goals for security and stability.”

Dr. Tariq Sultan Bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources:

“Developing future leaders cannot be achieved without a focus on early childhood development – an approach embraced by Sharjah, which has always been a pioneer in establishing institutions dedicated exclusively to nurturing and taking care of young talent. We consistently aim to support the visions and aspirations of Rubu’ Qarn to develop new generations of leaders who are able to take their country to even greater heights.”

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Director of the Higher College of Technology, HCT Sharjah Women’s College:

“The new strategy of Rubu’ Qarn and its four affiliated entities is based on a comprehensive vision for the present and the future. Since its inception, Rubu’ Qarn has clearly outlined its goal of nurturing and developing children and young people by discovering their potential talents over 25 years, from the ages of 6 to 31. Through its ambitious approach of tailored development programmes and action plans, Rubu’ Qarn will develop a leadership of exceptional quality.”

She added: “Rubu’ Qarn’s strategy is in tandem with HCT’s firmly established principles for the development of younger generations. The major role played by Rubu’ Qarn in investing in the potential of everyone from their early childhood, continues in young adulthood when female students are enrolled in the college to advance their academic achievement and fulfil their ambitions to the best of their abilities.”

Dr. Saeed Mosbeh Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Education Council:

“Rubu’ Qarn is a great source of pride as it focusses on our children from an early age and continues with them until adulthood. It meets their needs in various aspects by enhancing their skills and developing their potential both intellectually and physically.

“The Sharjah Education Council will always support Rubu’ Qarn to serve the best interests of our children and young people at all times, knowing that it will continue to remain a key driver in the development of the UAE.”