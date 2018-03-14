SEWA, GE discuss potential projects

Dr. Rashid AlLeem, SEWA Chairman, said, "In SEWA we are committed to achieving world-class standards in all aspects of our operations to deliver reliable and high-quality electricity, water and natural gas to serve as the growth engine of the economy. GE Power is a world leader in innovative technologies for the power sector, and our discussions with the organisation’s senior leadership focused on initiatives that can enhance the efficiency, flexibility, reliability and sustainability of our services, to ensure the continuous optimisation of our operations for the benefit of the people of Sharjah."

Ghassan Barghout, President and CEO of GE’s Gas Power Systems Business in the Middle East and North Africa said, "GE has supported SEWA in its efforts to power Sharjah for over 35 years and we are committed to helping the organisation meet its goals under Vision 2020 and beyond. Our leading portfolio of advanced solutions for the power sector, digital capabilities and strong local presence enable us to understand SEWA’s requirements and bring the most appropriate industry-leading innovations to support their needs. We look forward to collaborating with SEWA in their efforts to support Sharjah’s socio-economic development by meeting the emirate’s growing energy demand."

Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President and CEO of GE Gulf, added, "The UAE has been a pioneer both in the region and globally in setting bold goals that lay the foundation for a secure and sustainable energy future. By actively adopting new innovation in the areas of power generation, distribution and transmission, SEWA is a key player in driving the country’s energy agenda forward and pushing the boundary of possibilities further ahead. GE’s advanced solutions that span across various fuel sources and the entire energy ecosystem offer an excellent fit for SEWA and we discussed several powerful ideas and initiatives to help strengthen Sharjah’s power sector."

More than 20 GE heavy duty gas turbines equip SEWA’s power generation and desalination facilities across Sharjah, Khorfakkan and Kalba today, capable of generating up to 2,000 megawatts, MW, of electricity.

The meeting was also attended by Alex Dimitrief, President and CEO of GE’s Global Growth Organisation and Nabil Habayeb, President and CEO of GE Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.