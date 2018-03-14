IGCF to highlight women’s innovative capacities in the digital world

The 7th edition of IGCF, being organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), is being hosted under the slogan ‘Digital Millennium ... Where to?’, will be held on March 28 and 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Scheduled to roll out at 9:50am on the second day of IGCF 2018, the female leadership session will bring together leading UK entrepreneur and speaker Baroness Michelle Mone OBE, Vanessa Di Ambrosio, Captain Regent of San Marino (2017), Majd Shweikeh, Minister of Information and Communications Technology of Jordan and Dr Latifa Al Abdul Karim, Professor at the College of Computer and Information Sciences at King Fahd University in KSA, who is specialised in Artificial Intelligence. Moderated by Raya Abirached, Lebanese TV presenter, television personality and producer for MBC, the session will discuss what it is like to change the way the world works and lives through technology, sharing their unique individual stories and experiences.

Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of International Government Communication Centre, said: “The Digital Age, which led to the emergence of electronic websites and networks as well as social media platforms, has offered a great influencer platform to female leaders to interact more with social issues and enabled them to leave their imprints on the present and future of their countries. It is a space less affected by bureaucracy or red tape, and allows them to freely voice their opinion on local and international issues.”

Al Naqbi emphasised that the IGCC has been eager to host influential women leaders and talk about their personal experiences in developing digital communication in particular, and other government communication sectors. This important session will shed light on the ways more women around the world can be empowered to play influential roles in their communities and contribute to development that serve their countries.

The session will discuss a number of themes, most notably the role of women leaders in ingraining the principle of integration and participation in shaping the new Digital Age, as well as the mechanisms needed to equip them with skills and expertise to perform their role in community development, particularly in view of the rapid pace of changes. Other topics will include the role of female leaders in developing social media and its related professional values while maintaining the cultural and social identity of their societies.

IGCF, which was launched in 2012 in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to showcase the best practices in government communication. It also seeks to strengthen communication between governments and people and improve government performance to achieve aspirations of community members in abreast of present changes and future challenges.