The Flag Island ‘Sharjah Run 2018’ opens registrations

Staying true to its tradition of hosting several community events throughout the year, The Flag Island is back with their latest community activity, the Sharjah Run 2018, which they will be hosting on Friday, March 30, in collaboration with Sharjah Triathlon. The organisers have opened registrations in three race categories – 10 km, 5 km and 3 km – in a bid to garner maximum participation from members of community at an event that upholds the perusal of health and fitness in a fun and sociable atmosphere.



The ‘3-km Fun Run’ category is in the offering for the first time this year, and with an age group qualification of 0–99 years, ensures its can be enjoyed by toddlers and grownups alike.

The registrations link for entering into all three races is: https://www.hopasports.com/event/sharjah-run-2018. Age qualifications, race timings, and all other essential details can be found here.



Kholoud Al Junaibi, Manager of The Flag Island, encouraged people of all age groups and abilities to participate. She said, “The Sharjah Run 2018 has been conceived as an event that not just calls itself a community event, but gives access to all segments of society in its true essence. A healthy and happy community is at the center of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and events like the Sharjah Run are organised to realise the same.”

"We encourage girls, young ladies, women, boys, young lads and men to all come forward celebrate good health and fitness by participating in this race that promises an electrifying atmosphere, a spirit of healthy competition and private, traffic-free course on the Governments Department Road to truly enjoy the activity,” he added.



Full of awards and recognitions for the maximum possible number of participants, Sharjah Run 2018, will give out trophies to the top three winners in the general category and three more prizes that will recognize the top three Emirati performers, include membership from cross-fit, vouchers from Grand Mall and MedCare Hospital.

The event sponsors include Sharjah Police Headquarters, Government of Sharjah - Sharjah Sport Council, Emirati Fitness, Health top, Government of Sharjah - Social Services Department, Cross-fit Hour Gym, MedCare Hospital, Grand Mall, Sharjah Health Authority.