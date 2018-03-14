Kalba Ladies Club 15 Years of stimulation, motivation and innovation for women

Their clear and integrated vision to provide innovative avenues of expression has gone a great extent in inspiring women on their journey of self-discovery and self-improvement.

Today, the Kalba Ladies Club, a premier destination sought after by women and children, offers state-of-the-art facilities and finest services designed to foster their talents and develop their abilities and hobbies. The Cub is recognised as a unique space for most women in Kalba where they enjoy a unique atmosphere and excellent amenities that celebrate their individuality and cater intuitively to their specific needs.



Facilities

The Kalba Ladies Club features an impressive range of facilities, which offer the highest standards of service and care. The Layaqa Fitness Centre, for instance, has been providing targeted fitness programmes, sports activities, swimming pools and other health services to mothers and children since 2003.

The Club boasts the ‘Innovation Center’, which includes a fine art section that organises art courses and workshops for women, young girls and students throughout the school year.

Their Qur’an memorisation section is a unique feature that encourages women, girls and children to familiarise themselves with the most significant religious and literary text for Muslims. Here, they are also assisted by the Foundation of the Holy Quran and Sunnah to learn the Sunnah. Training courses in English language, ILETS and computer skills are organised in collaboration with reputed training institutes here.

The Marasi Restaurant is the culinary gem here at the Club, which offers delectable ala carte choices to diners, as well as a variety of premium party packages for small and big events. The Tala Nursery is an exciting place for learning and creativity that challenges young minds to unlock their imagination and unleash their creative abilities in a healthy and stimulating environment.

Mrs. Moza Al-Washahi, Director of the Kalba Ladies Club said: “Kalba Ladies Club provides women with an idyllic setting to fulfill their ambitions. Its state-of-the-art facilities offered in a seamless and integrated environment is a dream-come-true for every modern woman who wishes to relax, rejuvenate, meet likeminded women and explore opportunities to grow and excel. Our services are second to none, and we strive to ensure that we exceed our members’ expectations every time. To sum up, it’s a cosy space within which to enjoy numerous activities for the body, mind and soul.”



Annual events and initiatives

Throughout the year, the Kalba Ladies Club organises an array of events and activities of cultural, national and religious importance. These events promote community partnerships and seek to further the UAE’s humanitarian and national commitments. These events emphasise the Club’s role in communicating community messages that aim to spread moral values and promote a spirit of cooperation and tolerance among its members.

Among the major annual events organised by Kalba Club are the annual club members meeting, the Arab Deaf Week, which targets women and girls with a hearing impairment from all over the UAE, UAE Flag Day celebrations, Commemoration Day and the National Day.

Other events include charity campaigns in the UAE and beyond, and the annual events like Ramadan competitions, Holy Qur’an memorisation contests, educational activities and workshops, and other events organised in partnership with institutions that support SLC Branches.

Since it was founded in 2002, Kalba Ladies Club has seen several achievements in its efforts to create a supportive and nurturing environment for women and children. Its milestones include the recognition of the Club as a mother and baby-friendly facility, and the Tala Nursery being accredited as a baby-friendly nursery. The Club also organised the first Deaf Women and Girls Forum in the Eastern Region, and the initiative "Give a Voice to the Deaf" in collaboration with the Kalba Municipality.

Coinciding with the Flag Day and the nationwide celebrations of the anniversary accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE, the Kalba Ladies Club launched the longest flag decorating a government establishment which measured 1,200-metre in length. The activity marked a glorious occasion and upheld the UAE’s national spirit and a high sense of loyalty during the November and December celebrations.

The Kalba Ladies Club is characterised by focusing on community partnerships targeting women, girls and children by providing them with a supportive and nurturing environment. It works to keep updating and advancing the level of services and maintaining its facilities continuously, in addition to developing its statute.

The Club pays special attention to its staff, and helps their professional and personal growth through a number of privileges and powers. The Club’s constant endeavour is to recognise talent and create a symbiotic community between capable employees and members, all committed to excellence.