Sharjah Ruler attends inauguration of 28th Sharjah Theatre Days

At the onset of the inauguration, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the Egyptian artist Mohammed Subhi with Sharjah Prize for Arab Theatre Creativity at its 12th edition, the Emirati artist Mohammed Al Ameri with the local personality award and the Akon Theatre Group from Morocco with "Dr. Sheikh Sultan Al Qassimi Award for the Best Arab Theatrical Work for the year 2017 for their "Solo" show.

The event was opened with the play "The Book of God: The Conflict between Light and Darkness", written by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi and directed by Jihad Saad under the supervision of Ahmed Bo Rahima.

The play dealt with the conflict between light and darkness, trying to shed light on the present real situation through five consecutive scenes characterised by visual dazzle, intellectual depth and historical knowledge, addressing the state of the Islamic nation and its conflict between light and darkness, and embodied the reality of the nation of the Prophet, peace be upon him, assuring that adherence to the book of God leads the nation to light.

The play also throws more light on the advancement of the early Muslim scholars from whom the West sought knowledge after presenting unique models of science, knowledge and innovation, among whom are Jaber bin Hayyan, Ya'qub ibn Ishaq al-Kindi, al-Hasan ibn al-Haytham, al-Khwarizmi, al-Razi, al-Farabi and Abu al-Rayhan al-Biruni.

The play, which received abundant reaction from the audience, reflected the triumph of light over the darkness.

In his speech on the event, the Egyptian artist Mohammed Subhi expressed deep thanks and appreciation of artists to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the artist, thinker, educated and author, for his efforts in supporting and honouring artists and playwrights. He also highlighted Sharjah’s approach of bringing together artists from across the Arab World each year in Sharjah, giving them an incentive and motivation to make further future efforts.

The Sharjah Theatre Days will run until March 22. This year, 13 different shows will be screened at the Culture Palace and Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts with the participation of various Emirati popular and folk groups and the Moroccan Akon Theatre group.

The inauguration ceremony saw the attendance of Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Head of Ports and Customs Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler's Office and Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development.

Other senior officials from local institutions and a galaxy of Arab art and theatre celebrities and stars were also present at the inauguration ceremony.