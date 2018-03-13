Abdullah bin Salem receives Special Olympics World Games, Sri Lankan delegations

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem welcomed the members of the two delegations and highlighted the efforts made by the Emirate of Sharjah on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support people with disabilities according to pre-drawn plans and a firm strategy that the emirate has adopted long time ago.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem praised the great efforts of Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and the City’s various activities which contributed to providing a special place for people with disabilities to facilitate their integration into society.

Stressing Sharjah’s continuous efforts to support all activities of people with disabilities, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem noted that Sharjah has been relentlessly working hard to successfully host of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem wished the Sri Lankan delegation a good stay and good luck in the competitions to be hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah from 17 to 22 March.

Peter Weller, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Olympic Games (2019), thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem for the warm hospitality, pointing to Sharjah's unremitting efforts to support and promote people with disabilities in various fields, especially sports.

Several senior officials from Sharjah and members of the Sri Lankan delegation were present at the meeting.