Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Bandar bin Khalid

  • Tuesday 13, March 2018 in 3:42 PM
Sharjah24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to King Salman and to the bereaved family, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless his soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace on his family. 

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.