SEC reviews “Ruwad” achievements, annual report of Graduate Studies

During the meeting, SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council was briefed on the annual report of the graduate studies of the Sharjah Government employees presented by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Human Resources Department.

The report reviewed the statistics of the employees of postgraduate studies from government authorities in the Emirate, indicating the number of students and study attitudes.

The Council was briefed on some proposals for the support of some categories in the field of housing of citizens presented by Eng. Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Housing Department.

The council was reviewed on the annual report of the Ruwad Establishment to support pioneering entrepreneurs for 2017.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi chairman of Ruwad, has presented a report on the achievements of the Foundation during the past year, indicating the services provided by the Foundation in the financing of projects, consultations, training programs, agreements and memorandums of understanding signed by the Foundation with a number of bodies to enhance its participation for the benefit of members.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi pointed out that the achievements of the Foundation have been in line with its objectives that seek to support small and medium companies, create climate for pilot projects, provide incentives for citizens, in addition to being a link between public and private sectors.