Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress of UoS students’ premises

During his visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the progress of work of the two buildings, which are being set as per His Highness’ directives to be used in organising and receiving male and female students’ various activities providing a top notch academic atmosphere that allows students to organise their time and work in various research groups and accomplish all their scientific tasks comfortably in the premises.

The project is a new modern addition to the university facilities that motivates students to achieve the sought-after scientific excellence.



His Highness reviewed all phases of the completion of the two –building project and the work progress before he recommended some modifications and urged expedition of work at the site to be fully serviceable and operational at the beginning of the next academic year.



Each of the two premises includes an integrated building with a large multi-use hall with various student spaces for scientific reviews, Internet-connected computers, service rooms and various students’ needs for academic studies and research. Each building is connected to a spacious and air- conditioned hallway that provides students an easy access to the rest of the university facilities.



During his visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department; Dr. Humaid Majol Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and a number of engineers and project officials.