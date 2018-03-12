Ruler of Sharjah inspects mosque project in Al Tay

The visit comes within the framework of His Highness' keenness to follow up the progress of the service and scientific projects that serve the residents, meet their needs and provide all the elements of a happy life through the establishment of various facilities and modern infrastructure in line with the scientific and societal renaissance and the overall development plans in the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was detailed by the officials on the progress of the project and all its facilities. The Sharjah Mosque is a new addition to mosques in different regions of the Emirate of Sharjah and it accommodates 24,665 male and female worshipers.

Detailed about the engineering and construction plans of the mosque and its service facilities and distribution areas, His Highness made a number of technical remarks and directed some modifications be made to provide more comfort to the worshippers.

The Sharjah Mosque is one of the most important mosques in the Emirate of Sharjah to which His Highness attaches special care overseeing its design and all its detailed works of interior designs, inscriptions, decorations and Islamic lines inspired by Islamic architecture.

The Sharjah Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the Emirate, serves worshipers coming from different surrounding areas.