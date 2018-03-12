SCTDA to participate at The Moscow International Travel &Tourism Exhibition 2018

Running from March 13 to 15, 2018, the 25th edition of MITT will provide SCTDA with a global platform to highlight the emirate’s promotional plans to enhance its position as a leading family tourist destination and attract 10 million tourists by 2021 based on the objective of Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021.



SCTDA’s presence in the exhibition signifies its full commitment to collaborate with industry pioneers and investors from Europe and 80 other top-notch international touristic destinations. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, will lead the participating delegates which will comprise top representatives from Sharjah International Airport Authority; Ramada Hotel & Suites Sharjah; Radisson Blu Resort Sharjah; Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA); Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa; Sharjah Beach Hotel; Copthorne Hotel Sharjah; Al Bait Hotel; Royal Tulip; The Act Hotel; Sharjah Collection; and Hilton Hotel Sharjah; Al Rais Tours & Holidays.



Commenting on the participation, Al Midfa said: “In 2017, local hotels welcomed a total of 266,086 Russian guests compared with 112,171 visitors received in 2016. The numbers represented an impressive growth rate of 137 per cent. Our 19th participation in MITT is another opportunity to enhance the emirate's presence in Russia, one of Sharjah’s largest source markets.”



He added: “This year, we are adopting an integrated promotional strategy aimed at diversifying and promoting all local facilities and tourist sites to reinforce Sharjah’s status as a favorite destination for families and renowned international events and festivals throughout the year. We look forward to strengthening our relations with our Russian travel and tourism partners and agencies to enable us to gain wider access to the country and key European markets.”



Sharjah’s delegation will feature the emirate’s latest tourist, cultural, and entertainment offerings catering to the needs of the Russian travelers. The emirate has become an ideal destination for many Russian tourists because of its natural diversity, favorable weather, majestic desert, and sandy beaches extending over the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, among others. In addition, it boasts state-of-the-art tourism infrastructure, world-class hotels, renowned museums, and leading cultural and heritage centers.