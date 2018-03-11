No Emiratis on board the private plane that crashed in Iran

The Civil Aviation Department said the plane did not apply for maintenance procedures while on the ground of the airport.



According to SCAD, a private 604 Pompadier Turkish TCTRB took off at 5:16 pm local time from Sharjah International Airport en route to Istanbul Ataturk Airport and disappeared from the radar after leaving the UAE at 7:30 pm.



At the time of its departure, the plane had eight passengers and three crew members on board, six Turkish and two Spanish.



There are no clear reasons for the crash until official investigations by the Iranian and Turkish authorities have been completed.



The Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah expresses deep sorrow for the incident, and extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.