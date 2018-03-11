Sharjah Ruler meets International Organization of Folk Art delegation

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the guests of the International Organization of Folk Art, pointing to Sharjah's efforts in many cultural fields, folklore and arts, and supporting the global efforts of various institutions in the protection of human heritage of all kinds around the world.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the international efforts of the International Organization of Folk Art in preserving and disseminating this important aspect of the cultural heritage and preserving it, the meeting discussed also ways of cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Organization in a number of areas that are part of the work of the Organization in folk arts.

His Highness also recognised the future projects that the organization is working on in the region and the various events that the organization intends to arrange in the coming periods.

Ali Abdullah Khalifa President of the International Organization of Folk Art, thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for their hospitality and appreciated the great efforts of the Emirate in various fields of heritage and supporting the institutions working in its preservation, pointing out that the organization seeks to be Sharjah as the center of its activities and protection of Folk Art.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from the International Organization of Folk Art.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), and a number of officials and heads of branches of the organization in the countries of the world.