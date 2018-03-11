Online registration opens for IGCC

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, IGCF 2018 will focus on the contemporary challenges of government communication in the region and beyond, and discuss the impact of digital age on the community’s relationship with government, in keeping with its commitment to pioneer best practices in government communications.

A one-of-a-kind integrated platform for government communication experts, university professors, mass communication and public relations faculties, students, government officials, civil society organisations as well as media personnel, the IGCF 2018 events agenda is ripe with opportunities for intellectual, scientific and applied research, and specialised training in all areas of government communication. Online registration for the Forum is available at https://sgmb.ae/ar/portfolio/igcf/registration.aspx.

Those looking for volunteering opportunities can register at https://sgmb.ae/ar/portfolio/igcf/forum/volunteers-registration.aspx. Volunteers may be entrusted with several important responsibilities that will include receiving distinguished guests and speakers from around the world and guiding them during their stay in Sharjah, answering their queries about IGCF in particular, and the Emirate of Sharjah and its attractions and events in general, and so on.

Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of International Government Communication Centre, said that registration for IGCF is open to all those interested in government communication from the UAE and beyond, including volunteers who wish to participate in the management, organisation and supervision of events and receiving guests and speakers.



"The Forum will shine the light on the best international practices in government communication that would contribute to making this vital sphere more effective and organised,” she noted.



Al Naqbi highlighted the contributions of young volunteers in the past editions of IGCF, saying that they had been instrumental in the Forum’s success and also promoted a positive and inclusive image of Sharjah and the UAE before the guests from all over the world. These opportunities have brought young volunteers into direct contact with top names in government communication, helping them acquire unique experiences and knowledge about the ways of organising major events in different sectors.



The Organising Committee of IGCF is looking for volunteers who meet its criteria, and who are willing to dedicate their time to a volunteer training course that will be organised before the event. Potential candidates must have a strong knowledge of the IGCF 2018 programme, its session titles and content of each discussion, and of course names of attending speakers.

The first edition of IGCF was held in 2012 in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of showcasing the best global practices in government communication and enhancing communication between governments and citizens. IGCF also aims to improve government performance and achieve aspirations of community members in coping with the present and future challenges.