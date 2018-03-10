SCC endorses recommendations on Department of Islamic Affairs

The Council affirmed its commitment to the Department of Islamic Affairs in the emirate and its support of its great work to serve and care for mosques.

Chaired by Khawla Al Mulla, the session was held in the presence of Khamis Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Government Department of Districts and Villages; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Districts and Villages Affairs, and other officials.

Al Mulla stressed the keenness of the Council attaches to the Department of Districts and Villages Affairs in view of its vital functions of the involvement of citizens in the management of the service and community activities in the emirate through the suburbs’ councils and its quest to promote the community in various respects.

She pointed out that the interest and great support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to the Department and the incessant follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council had a positive impact on the work of the department.

Then, 25 members put forward several questions and queries that contribute to the work of the Department and develop its roles towards the community

In his reply to the questions of the members of the Council, Khamis Al Suwaidi stressed that the Department is playing an active role to enable the councils of the suburbs to play their part and to learn about the citizens' situations and to enhance the cohesion of the citizens as well as coordination with the parties to achieve the desired goals.