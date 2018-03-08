Sharjah Ruler attends UoS Alumni Association’s annual ceremony

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah delivers his speech at the ceremony

His Highness Sheikh Sultan made the remarks while attending the UoS Alumni Association’s annual ceremony, held Thursday evening at the university premises, during which he announced AED150 million worth of new accommodation buildings for UoS professors to ensure an ideal learning environment that engages learners, boosts their intrinsic motivation and demonstrates the value of knowledge and learning.

The new scientific labs will be operational in six months, His Highness added, lauding the noticeable improvement in the academic quality provided by the UoS.

Sheikh Sultan honoured Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), who has been selected by Alumni Association as the Leading Personality for this year, in acknowledgment of her significant contributions to the community. His Highness also honoured the patrons of UoS Alumni Association’s ceremony and received a present from the chairman of the association.