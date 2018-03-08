Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah shines at the UAE National Sports Day

The UAE National Sports Day reflects Sharjah Sports Council’s efforts to foster a culture where young members of community take up a variety of sports, particularly women. This is in line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), who advocates strongly for the continued advancement of Arab girls in sports.

The sports day was declared open early at 9:00 am, and featured a wide array of sports and athletics for school students. The activities continued till until 9:00 pm to garner the participation of families and community members of all age groups.

The participants competed in a wide spectrum of activities like basketball, obstacle racing, target challenge, painting and other interactive games. A photo booth was stationed at the event to offer the participants sweet memories of the day.

Commenting on their presence at the event, Director of Sajaya, Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, said: “Our participation aligns with the organisation’s long-term goals to strengthen the skills of our young associates in cultural, scientific, artistic and sporting spheres. We continually aim to help young girls discover their passion, and invest in their potential to the fullest in the areas that complement their skills and capabilities, thus ensuring a better future for them.”

Sajaya’s participation in the sports day is in keeping with its ambitious strategy to open avenues for its young ladies through which they will be able to develop a liking for sports and make regular physical activity and healthy lifestyles a part of their daily life.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls in the age group of 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres before it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.