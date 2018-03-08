Expo Centre Sharjah to showcase its services and facilities at ITB Berlin

The platform drew the visitors’ attention to the Centre’s role in hosting some of the most prominent regional and international events and exhibitions.

The Centre is participating in the exhibition as part of the delegation of the Emirate of Sharjah, which is headed by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The participation in the trade fair aims to promote the various economic, touristic, and cultural activities organizsd by the Centre, which comes in line with Sharjah’s strategy to enhance its status as one of the most prominent destinations for travel and tourism in the region.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that that the strong showing for the Emirate of Sharjah in this international exhibition reflects the Emirate’s unique place on the international tourism arena.

Al Midfa remarked that the Centre’s participation in the trade fair aims to highlight the most prominent exhibitions and events that are hosted by the Centre every year, which has allowed it to establish itself as one of the most prominent centres in the exhibitions and conferences sector, especially in light of the strategic plan that the Centre has adopted for the period 2018-2022 that aims to host various additional international exhibitions in Sharjah.

"Participating in this important trade fair in Berlin, which highlights the competitive advantages of Sharjah as a unique tourist and cultural destination, was a great choice, especially since ITB Berlin is the world's largest trade fair for the travel and tourism industry, with a participation from over 180 countries and more than 160,000 visitors, making it an ideal platform to promote Sharjah and its diverse events,” Said Al Midfa. “Expo Centre Sharjah is keen to attract the world's leading events and exhibitions to serve the economic diversification plans, which is in line with the wise directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

Al Midfa stressed that the strategic partnership with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and other government agencies aims to help reach the strategic and developmental goals of Sharjah. He added the Centre adopts the best international standards in the field of hosting events and exhibitions, and offers a wide set of services and facilities that help to propel the success of the exhibitions hosted by the Centre.

Al Midfa pointed out that the Centre will participate in a number of prestigious and international exhibitions in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, which include the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition, the Arabian Travel Market, the Shanghai World Travel Fair, the Riyadh Travel Fair and other exhibitions, which will help to promote the Emirate of Sharjah all around the world, and showcase the services and facilities that Expo Centre Sharjah offers to the exhibitions that it hosts.

Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, UAE Ambassador to Germany, visited the Centre’s platform at the trade fair and was briefed on the various services that are provided by the Centre. The Ambassador praised the Centre’s achievements which added to the UAE’s reputation as a global destination in the exhibition industry. Al Midfa thanked the Ambassador for his support to the governmental institutions and bodies in their efforts to promote the UAE.