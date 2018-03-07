Sharjah Ruler opens solo exhibition of Mona Saudi

Sharjah Art Foundation, in collaboration with Sharjah Art Museum, presents the solo exhibition of the Jordanian artists Mona Saudi.



His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi toured the exhibition where he was briefed by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Art Foundation, about the works on display.



The exhibition includes works by the artist from the mid-1960s until today, encompassing a large selection of the stone and marble sculptures for which she is best known as well as paintings, drawings and other works on paper.