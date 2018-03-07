SIA participates in ITB Berlin 2018 fair

A number of officials and representatives of the public and private sectors in Sharjah are also participating.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority head the SIA’s delegation, and Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Director of the Authority led the delegation with his expertise during the convention. SIA’s participation represents its interest in highlighting the most important services provided by the airport and the direct impact in facilitating growth of the economic and tourist sector in Sharjah while communicating with representatives of international airports and airlines.

Ali Salim Al Midfa said, “We are keen on participating every year because of the importance in global tourism and the travel market. ITB Berlin Convention provides an opportunity to showcase the services and facilities provided by SIA to its passengers and companies in front of specialists and decision makers, especially the European market, specifically Germany. We are able to highlight continuous modernization and development projects of SIA and discuss cooperation with airlines and tour operators and those interested in the travel and tourism industry.”

“Sharjah International Airport continuously promotes and strengthens its commercial relations with major international companies by taking advantage of its experiences and exchanging practices with them at major international exhibitions,” he added. He also mentioned that throughout the year, SIA organizes promotional tours in a number of countries to introduce the services provided by the airport. He focused on the integrated role SIA plays with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) in achieving Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, which aims at increasing tourist flow to Sharjah to reach 10 million tourists by 2021.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi said that SIA’s participation in ITB Berlin Convention reflects its commitment to enhance UAE’s distinct position in the tourism and aviation sectors by continuously participating in important regional and international exhibitions. He added that SIA’s representatives will update everyone on the new developments like the Smart Gates and other projects that are currently under execution during the ITB Berlin Convention.

ITB Berlin Convention, which is the largest exhibition in the global tourism industry, will be held over the course of five days. The first three days are devoted to events, agreements and meetings between the official participants in the exhibition and the exhibitors, specialists and decision makers in all the sectors related to the global tourism industry while the last two days will be open to the audience and tourists.