Jawaher Al Qasimi: Equal opportunities for women and men ensures continued civilisation process

Women's social, economic, educational and cultural contributions in various fields of life have become a catalyst for the nation’s development at both regional and international levels.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Her Highness noted that Emirati women have always been respected and appreciated based on the values of the Islamic laws and the traditions of the Arab world, which has made them assume great responsibilities at home, work and society. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi also noted that Emirati women constitute about half of the total labour force in the UAE, two-thirds of who hold positions in the government sector.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi said, "The UAE’s pioneering experience is an incentive for women around the world to continue their efforts, enhance their contributions and develop their participation in various sectors, to help shape the future of their communities and countries. Doing so will ensure they have access to the resources that will help them prove themselves and become effective contributors in professional, personal and societal fronts.

"When women are able to enjoy their fair share of opportunities that society offers, they will match their steps with their counterparts in raising productivity in their country, enhancing its overall competitiveness. Especially now because they have greater access to education and the experience and the ability to undertake a variety of occupations, women's empowerment in its true sense and channeling their capabilities fully is a national duty – something that ultimately elevates the country's development experience.

The Chairperson of NAMA highlighted that International Women's Day should not just be a festive occasion limited to offering speeches, theoretical support and praise for women’s achievements, but should be ceased as an opportunity to renew global support for them by opening new avenues of empowerment. This will help them harness their talents and abilities in diverse fields in new and innovative ways. It should be a day to effectively recognise that equality of opportunity is not an option anymore – it’s an objective that must be fulfilled in the UAE, the larger Arab world and internationally to ensure the continuity of civilizational progress.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi called out to women in the UAE and in other countries around the world to keep persevering and exert more efforts than ever before to establish their unique presence and leadership in local, regional and international institutions. Her Highness asserted that a woman’s success permeates through nations uplifting all levels of society.