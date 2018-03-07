SUPC, Al Rahmaniyah District Council discuss community development

The meeting was held in the presence of Engineer Khalid Al Ali, SUPC’s Secretary-General and Ahmed Al Matroushi, Chairman of Al Rahmaniyah District Council and other Board members. SUPC’s Technical staff were also present. Both sides demonstrated great interests in strengthening mutual relationship and discussed plans and strategies to provide better services to Al Rahmaniyah community.

“Through such organised meetings with local boards in Sharjah, The SUPC seeks to identify the essential needs of the emirate's suburbs and to develop integrated plans and strategies to better enhance people’s life,” said Khalid Al Ali in his opening statement.

The meeting underlined the importance of developing an integrated urban planning strategy for the emirate as a significant step towards achieving sustainable development goals. This discussion also highlighted the need for ensuring synergies and extending channels of communication between all local boards in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

In this regard, setting priorities to ensure provisions of all essential facilities and community services such as schools, nurseries, clinics, fuel stations, shopping centers, gardens etc., in the district of Al Rahmaniyah were on top of the meeting agenda and were discussed thoroughly.

Eng. Naseer Mahfood of the Urban Planning Council conducted a detailed presentation on Al Rahmaniyah integrated service plan set for the development. He also elaborated on all the services provided to ensure decent living standards for the residents of Al Rahmaniyah in accordance with the international criteria.

The two parties discussed the mechanisms needed to ensure efficient execution of the planned projects and accelerate partnerships to develop tangible solutions for besetting challenges. Ways of enhancing channels of communication and exchange of views for the betterment of Al Rahmaniyah residents were also reviewed.