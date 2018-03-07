Sharjah Ladies Run to fire up on Friday

Sponsors of the event include Lifestyle property developers ARADA will be offering a raffle draw. Bee’ah, the UAE's leading integrated environmental and waste management company, will also be running a recycling awareness campaign during the event. Amina Hospital, will offer free health screenings and services such as blood pressure checks, blood glucose, BMI measurements and will have free on-site consultation.

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), the nation’s leading cancer charity, will be collaborating with Orchid Beauty Boutique (OBB) during SLR. They will be receiving donation from the participants, and there will be a stand for hair donations where OBB will provide a free hair makeover for the donors.

The prize money will be divided between the first three places of each category, with the winner of the 5km run receiving AED 5,000, 2nd place is awarded AED 4,000 and 3rd place will take home AED 3,000. In the 10km run, first place will win AED 7,000, 2nd receives AED 6,000 and 3rd place is awarded AED 5,000.

The event has always been a great opportunity for members of the community to help cancer patients in line with the 2018 Year of Zayed, highlighting the spirit of selflessness epitomised by the UAE’s founding father.

SLC’s Fitness 180°, which provides a comprehensive range of fitness programs and a premium gym facility that features state-of-the-art equipment, will hold a one-hour warm-up, Fitness Challenges for the participants and briefing session before the race.

A variety of post-event entertainment shows and activities have been planned, including a Zumba party, which will be hosted immediately after the awarding ceremony.

A subsidiary of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SLC is dedicated to facilitating leisure and educational activities for women and children. The organisation arranges a program of events and activities throughout the year that relate to society, art, health and charity, including lectures, seminars, workshops, bazaars, exhibitions, sporting events and forums. Designed to be a unique leisure and learning space, SLC boasts an array of world-class facilities and offers numerous high-end services, making it one of the best facilities in the Middle East.