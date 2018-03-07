MoCD announces the establishment of ELIA at Sharjah Publishing City

The new association aims to enhance coordination between libraries and all information centres across the country, while elevating and developing the professional and technical skills of library personnel. It also seeks to gather and publish research on libraries and information services as well as organise seminars, conferences, congresses and training courses.

The association will deliver technical consultancy to all entities specialised in library, information, documentation and archiving and participate in relevant events and forums. It will also contribute to expanding policies and standards that help to advance appropriate departments and entities.

The association’s membership is divided into four categories: functioning; associate and affiliate; honorary; and corporate. Functioning members must specialise in the library and information sector and be a UAE national aged at least 18 years old. They must also have exhibited good conduct, have a minimum of secondary school education and at least three years’ experience in libraries.

Associate or affiliate members must meet the same criteria of associate membership and they do not need to be a UAE national. Honorary membership is given to renowned persons of the highest professional standing, who are selected by the association’s board of directors. Corporate memberships are held by libraries as well as information, archive and manuscript centres in UAE.