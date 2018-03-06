SEC values Sharjah Ruler’s housing aid for beneficiaries

During the meeting, SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council expressed its thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for guiding the increase in the value of housing support for citizens in Sharjah to 800,000 Dhs, which is a continuation of His Highness's vision to provide a happy life and ease the financial burden on families.

The Council reviewed the annual report of the Civil Aviation Department in Sharjah 2017, the statistics of passenger traffic, air cargo traffic growth, air transport agreements signed by the Department during the past year and the achievements of the various sections in the Department related to civil aviation.

Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation said that the report is in line with the vision and mission of the Department to achieve leadership in the aviation sector according to the latest Global standards.

The Council was briefed on the Sharjah Education Council's proposal to establish the Sharjah Center for Educational Development, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council pointed out that the project forward-looking the future of education in the Emirate, which is in line with Sharjah's vision of human development through the development and diversification of education systems.

The Council listened to a detailed report on a study to protect areas affected by flow of valleys and torrents in the city of Kalba, Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Head of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture reviewed the study carried out by the Department in cooperation with the Department Department of Town Planning and Survey and the Municipality of Kalba, regarding the impact of the flow of drugs on a number of areas in the city of Kalba due to heavy rainfall.

Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi pointed out that the study included a scientific survey and field visits to cites affected by the floods, through a series of reforms and the development of future solutions to avoid them in the coming years.

The Council discussed the proposals submitted by the Department of Town Planning and Survey on the development of truck traffic on the external roads of the Emirate of Sharjah, the Council listened from Eng. Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Town Planning and Survey to the proposals prepared by the Department to solve the problem of traffic congestion resulting from the accumulation of trucks.

The Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Concluding the meeting, the Council was briefed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s, 12th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, to be held on Thursday, 8 March 2018, to discuss Department of Districts and Villages Affairs strategy.