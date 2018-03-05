Sharjah Airport Authority gets Customer Satisfaction ISO

This reflects Sharjah Airport Authority’s keenness to raise the level of its customer’s satisfaction by dealing with their complaints as soon as possible.

The ISO certificate was obtained after Sharjah Airport Authority’s Medical Center completed all phases necessary for meeting the standard requirements for this ISO certification.

Sharjah Airport Authority is always keen to promote excellence, creativity and to achieve leadership in light of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

“Excellence should be a basic approach in governmental performance so that it can promote the position of UAE as one of the best countries all over the world”, said Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi also appreciated all the physicians and attendants of the medical center at Sharjah Airport Authority for their sincere efforts. He also indicated that the medical center’s staff do their best to achieve customer satisfaction and development objectives with a sense of responsibility, sincerity and dedication in order to enhance the positive comprehensive image of Sharjah International Airport.

ISO10002:2014 for Customer Satisfaction assesses the organisational structures related to the enhancement of customer satisfaction through providing a customer-based environment, and promotes the ability to improve the services provided.

Sharjah International Airport had obtained many ISO certifications; including ISO9001:2015 on Quality Management System, ISO14001:2015 on Environmental Management System, OHSAS18001:2007 on Occupational Health and Safety Management System, ISO10002 on Customer Satisfaction and ISO27001:2013 on Information Security Management System.