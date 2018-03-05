A united, modern UAE came into being thanks to vision and hard work of Zayed

The lecture was presented by Abdul Latif Al Sayadi, a researcher at the National Archives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs as part of a series of lectures being organised by the Committee as part of the "Year of Zayed" celebrations, in order to promote the UAE's national culture and identity.

The workshop, organised in coordination with Al Qasimia University and National Archives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, was attended by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and Chairman of Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations, Dr Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, Dr Abdulla Al Suwaiji, Director of Sharjah Men’s College and Wahida Abdul Aziz, a member of the Sharjah Committee of National Day Celebrations.

The lecture was attended by a large number of students, officials and people from various fields and shone the light on the pioneering genius of the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, when he decided to unify seven different emirates into one strong, united country and nation with its own independent entity.

Al Sayadi said: "Sheikh Zayed's achievements in humanitarian, developmental and political terms are absolute facts and have become shining examples for decades to come in the history of the world. This requires us to go beyond descriptive narratives and digital enumeration of these achievements and understand the local, regional and international challenges that he faced in order to achieve his dream with wisdom, farsighted policies, perseverance, and a visionary leadership.”

He added: “We also need to study how he overcame the challenges of laying the foundations of the country, how he stabilised it and then faced global challenges to create the miracle of the UAE, one of the world’s most modern, developed and prosperous nations, in the shortest possible period of time."

Al Sayadi emphasised: "Today, we must follow in the footsteps of the great visionary and pioneer called Sheikh Zayed and learn from his wisdom and love of our homeland."

This country, which enjoys great respect and admiration in the comity of the nation’s today, would not have been possible but for the efforts of Sheikh Zayed and we and our future generations will never be able to forget his immense contribution, he asserted.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, thanked and lauded His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for their constant support to the Committee in its efforts to promote national identity and reaffirm loyalty to the UAE and its leadership.

"Through this series of lectures, being organised throughout the year, we aim to shine light on the life and achievements of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as well as celebrate the cultural identity of the UAE," asserted Al Midfa.

He thanked Abdul Latif Al Sayadi for his interesting lecture, which he described as inspiring and of great value and insight to all Emiratis, enriching their knowledge and cultural identity, especially in understanding the contribution of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah bless him.

Dr Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, stressed the importance of the lecture in familiarising students with the life and contribution of the late founder of the UAE. He lauded the efforts of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations for its various activities that strengthen national identity and a culture of national belonging. On this occasion, Al Midfa honoured Al Sayadi and Dr Rashad Salem.