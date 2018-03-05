Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Al Quran Al Kareem Academy

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi

The new Decree stipulates that the Al Quran Al Kareem Academy shall enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The Academy shall also enjoy financial and administrative independence.



The main headquarters of the Academy will be in Sharjah city and after a resolution from the Sharjah Ruler; it may set up branches outside the emirate.



The new Academy aims to preserve and protect the Holy Quran in all its forms; support researches and studies of the Holy Quran and Its Sciences; develop the skills of those who are interested in preserving the Holy Quran ,and support Quranic projects in the UAE and abroad.



The membership of the Academy will be in accordance with certain criteria and conditions.



Pursuant to the Emiri Decree, the Academy shall have a Board of Trustees, which shall be the highest authority under His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s chairmanship and the membership of a number of members. The Board of Trustees shall exercise its competencies and any other tasks assigned by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The Academy’s Board of Trustees shall be headed by a Secretary General, appointed by an administrative resolution by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.



The Academy's funds shall be deemed as public funds and exempted from all local government taxes and fees, in all its forms and types.



The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.