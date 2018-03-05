Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah Tatweer Forum

The Emiri Decree stipulates that new establishment named “Sharjah For Capability Development” will enjoys the legal personality and the full legal capacity, follows Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators in the emirate and operates under its supervision, replacing Sharjah Tatweer Forum “Tatweer”.

The headquarters of the Sharjah For Capability Development shall be in Sharjah City, and may establish branches or other offices in the other cities and regions of the Emirate.

Sharjah For Capability Development aims to contribute the progress and the sustainable development of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates. By enabling young leaders, implementing viable projects and interacting with society, will achieve its vision for the future.

Sharjah For Capability Development also provides a platform for networking and communication between large segments of youth, allowing the sharing of new ideas and perspectives on modern affairs and development.

As stated by the decree the administration of the Corporation shall be headed by a Director General who shall be appointed by Emiri Decree upon nomination by the chairman.

As for the financial resources of the Department, the Resolution states that the financial resources shall be obtained through government allocations, Department's own revenues resulting from the exercise of its competences in addition to any other resources approved by the Ruler or the Council.

The Foundation's funds shall be regarded as public funds and the Corporation shall be exempt from all local government taxes and fees of all types and forms.

Emiri Decree No. (21) of 2018 annuls Emiri Decree No. (29) of 2005 on the establishment of Sharjah Tatweer Forum “Tatweer”. All rights and obligations of the Tatweer are vested in the Sharjah For Capability Development.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.