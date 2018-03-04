SIAA encourages its employees to support community and humanitarian initiatives

The campaign is part the activities organised by SIAA in the Year of Zayed, and is in line with the values of giving in the UAE.

SIAA has supported the campaign by dispatching leaflets to employees and encouraging them to participate in the campaign, which continues until December 2022, resulting in the participation of a number of SIAA officials and employees in the campaign and its commitment to the social responsibility as well as support of charitable and humanitarian initiatives that benefit the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular and positively reflect on the different segments of the community.