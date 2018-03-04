85 members, chairmen of Districts Councils take oath before Sharjah Ruler

The ceremony was attended Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Head of Ports and Customs Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Government Relations Department; members of Sharjah Executive Council; senior officials and heads of local departments and institutions of Sharjah Government.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah then met with the chairmen and members of the new municipal councils. He stressed that the next stage is an important stage that requires concerted efforts and requires attention to science, knowledge and investment in human beings, His Highness added that The Emirate of Sharjah has prepared all the conditions to serve its children through the establishment of universities, scientific and academic institutes and the provision of scholarships, to reach the number of graduates more than 30,000 graduates.

His Highness said that the role of municipal councils is to promote human thought and awareness, and encourage citizens to continue science and knowledge to achieve the desired goals in the reform of society.

His Highness expressed his thanks to the presidents and members of municipal councils for accepting the candidacy, pointing out that he placed his trust in them and wished them success in their work, pointing out that their membership in the councils is more than a tribute to their greatest responsibility in reforming society.

He added that the role of the heads of municipal councils is not confined to the daily activities of the municipality. Every council has a special list there are things that will not be included in the list. These include the citizen's relationship with the municipal councils, by communicating the citizen's voice and contributing to the requirements of a happy life.

He stressed the role of the councils in preserving the customs, traditions and values of each region and preserving their heritage, customs and traditions.

“The Emirate of Sharjah has adopted pastures in each area, which is more than 10 square kilometers, in order to preserve the environment and provide a place for pasture, the care and maintenance of these rangelands will be entrusted directly to municipalities and municipal councils”, His Highness said.

His Highness pointed out that from 25 years ago he collected more than 10 million seeds, during his gathering, he found 16 species of lost seeds that he could multiply, and there are two new types of these seeds will be called under name “Sharjah”.

His Highness also spoke about the projects adopted by the Emirate of Sharjah, including a set of modern road networks linking the various regions of the emirate, within the framework of a wide development plan for all areas to preserve the environment, population and nature of each region.

At the end of the meeting, chairmen and members of the municipal councils expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the high trust and high guidance that will be the guiding light for the work during the coming period.