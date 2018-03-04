Sharjah Civil Defence controls a fire in Al Taawun area

Seven people received minor injuries, five of them were treated on site and the other two people were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Colonel Sami Al-Naqbi, Director General of Civil Defence told “Sharjah 24” that a report was received by the Civil Defence Operations Room at 7:08 am on Sunday morning that a fire broke out in a kitchen of a residential tower in Al Taawun area.

Al-Naqbi added, “Rescue teams moved immediately to the site of the fire to tackle the blaze. The Sharjah Civil Defence teams were immediately dispatched to put out the flames.”



"The baze was brought under control at around 8:30am,” Al-Naqbi concluded.

The fire was brought under control rapidly within around an hour; the speed was of the essence and the response time was very quick.