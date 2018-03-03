‘Expo Sharjah’ enhances cooperation with Macedonia

During a meeting hosted by Expo Sharjah in the presence of Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, the two sides discussed ways to enhance the presence of Macedonian companies in various events hosted and organised by the centre throughout the year.

Al Owais briefed his guest about the investment potential of the Emirate of Sharjah and the bilateral cooperation frameworks in various economic and trade sectors. He called on the Macedonian Ambassador to encourage the private sector institutions in his country to invest in Sharjah and to increase their presence in exhibitions held at Sharjah Expo which has a good reputation internationally in organising several leading international events, enabling Macedonian companies to benefit from the privileges and facilities offered by Sharjah to the business community in the Emirate as well as the exhibitors.

Al Owais expressed readiness of the Sharjah Expo to do all necessary to develop and strengthen the economic relations between the two sides, especially in the field of exhibitions industry, advancing them, exchanging visits and experiences, and benefiting from its 41 -year experience in the field.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa affirmed Expo Centre’s readiness offer various forms of support and facilities to Macedonian companies wishing to participate in various events to help them enhance their presence and expand in the markets of the region.

The Macedonian ambassador praised the level of official relations between the UAE and Macedonia, and expressed his country's keenness to enhance economic cooperation with the Emirate of Sharjah in the interest of both sides. He expressed his admiration for the development witnessed by the emirate at various levels, especially in the field of exhibition industry and the quality of services offered by Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Macedonian Ambassador also officially invited the Chairman of the Expo Centre Sharjah and its Executive Chairman to visit Macedonia to learn about the available fields of investment and specialised exhibitions held in his country to enhance the participation of the UAE business community in the exhibitions held in the Republic of Macedonia.