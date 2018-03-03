Sharjah Police launches seventh batch of distinguished vehicle number plates

One hundred and twenty-three vehicle number plates from the category 3 will be available through the direct sale, which include 78 four-digit numbers and 45 five-digit numbers.

This is the seventh time that Sharjah distinguished number plates have been sold through a direct sale to the public.

Brigadier Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said that the direct e-sales service has achieved remarkable success since its launch last October and has been followed up and sought after by a larger segment of customers in the emirate of Sharjah due to easy access to any special number within the packages offered.

Al Shamsi added that the launch of the seventh batch comes in line with Sharjah Police’s keenness to provide the best services to all members of the community who wish to purchase vehicle plates with unique numbers.

Omar Matar Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction said that the launch of the seventh batch of special number plates comes as a continuation of the success that Emirates Auctions has achieved through organising auctions in the past years whether through public, online auctions or direct sales method.