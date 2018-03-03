Details of IGCF 2018 to be unveiled Monday

Archived photo from IGCF

The announcement will take place in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of the International Government Communication Centre; members of IGCF’s academic committee; officials from IGCF sponsors; and local media representatives.



During the press conference, details of the line-up of speakers and guests, key sessions and discussion panels taking place at this year’s IGCF at Expo Centre Sharjah, on 28-29 March 2018 will be unveiled.



Open to all media representatives, employees in government entities, those interested in government communication, university students and social media influencers, the press conference is expected to provide key strategies and methodologies behind IGCF’s role in addressing some of the most concerning and popular topics around the world.



Themed ‘Digital Millennium… Where To?’ – the 7th edition of IGCF expects hosting more than 2,500 experts, decision makers, officials, professional personnel in government communication sector, state employees, civil society organisations, journalists and media personnel, students of journalism and communication from all colleges and universities, and those interested in the relevant topics in this edition of the event, with the focus on digital millennium.



Since its inception in 2012, the IGCF provides a platform for experts to transparently discuss significant topics, address change and explore challenges. It also proposes recommendations and takes decisions that help governments and government communication personnel to develop their performance, consequently elevating the performance of government communication and further increases audience’s satisfaction rate.