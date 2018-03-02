Abdul Aziz Al Musallam honours Jordanian Heritage Week delegation

The Jordanian Heritage Week reflected features, details, elements and components of Jordan's diverse heritage.

The Jordanian Heritage Week, which took place on 25 February, was attended by Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr. Sa'ed Radaideh, Consul General of Jordan in the UAE, and other officials. It concluded on Thursday under the theme: ‘World Heritage in Sharjah’, where the Institute hosts an Arab or a foreign country every month to showcase and present some of its heritage features and elements.

Dr. Al Musallam stressed that the World Heritage Weeks programme was guided by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and came in line with SIH’s activities to introduce the world cultural heritage and its openness to Arab and international experiences in this field.