Abdul Aziz Al Musallam honours Jordanian Heritage Week delegation

  • Friday 02, March 2018 in 6:05 PM
  • Abdul Aziz Al Musallam honouring participants in Jordanian Heritage Week
Sharjah 24: Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), honoured the Jordanian delegation participating in the activities of the Jordanian Heritage Week, which received a sparkling response from the Jordanian community in particular and the rest of the Arab nationalities in general.

The Jordanian Heritage Week reflected features, details, elements and components of Jordan's diverse heritage.

The Jordanian Heritage Week, which took place on 25 February, was attended by Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr. Sa'ed Radaideh, Consul General of Jordan in the UAE, and other officials. It concluded on Thursday under the theme: ‘World Heritage in Sharjah’, where the Institute hosts an Arab or a foreign country every month to showcase and present some of its heritage features and elements.

 Dr. Al Musallam stressed that the World Heritage Weeks programme was guided by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and came in line with SIH’s activities to introduce the world cultural heritage and its openness to Arab and international experiences in this field.