Directorate of Housing joins ‘Tabadol’ to further Sharjah’s Data Integration Efforts

The DH pointed out that signing into the Tabadol project is in line with Sharjah’s overreaching strategy of establishing a strong symbiosis and integration among all state entities, and reflects their efforts to ensure the continued wellbeing of all Emirati households in the emirate through delivering quality housing services.

The DH called on all state entities in Sharjah to join the Tabadol project, given its array of benefits including the provision of a completely unified and updated database to all state directorates in the emirate, which contributes to enhancing the services delivered by state entities to each other and to citizens.

Tabadol also enables state entities to develop strategic plans to adopt the best international practices in data exchange and protection, and use them to constantly derive development indicators in the emirate, which supports the process of decision making and enhances the efficiency and competency of government decisions at all levels.

Engineer Khalifa Misbah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Housing, said: “The directorate understands the significance of providing decision makers with reliable data on time, and this is why it has a strategic vision to establish a fully integrated database as a reference to identifying the needs of state housing and developing their future plans for Sharjah.”

"Present-day communities are undergoing fast-paced development, and integrated data plays a crucial role in furthering this. Our key objective is to build a healthy and stable family-oriented community, and Tabadol is fundamental to achieving this goal and enhancing the quality of our services. Given its significance, we expect the project to further expand, and this urged us to be among the first to support it,” Al Tunaiji added.

Tabadol provides data in alignment with five key criteria; unified standard terminology, precision, integration, availability at the right time and low cost. It also vitalises the administrative register, and coordinates statistical action, elevating the efficiency of statistical capabilities among state entities in the emirate, and at the same time facilitating the identification of its development objectives.

The DSCD launched the preparatory phase of Tabadol in May 2017 featuring six state directorate and government entity in the emirate, namely; the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (DTPS), Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (RERD), Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC) and Sharjah City Municipality.

All of those state entities delivered samples of their data to DSCD which studies the data to ensure it meets the requirements of statistical action, as well as its accessibility to all entities. The DSCD also identifies potential improvements and presented unified standard terminology, index and classification in preparation for building a unified data exchange system accessible to all state entities.

Established in 2010 by Emiri Decree No. (11), the Directorate of Housing (DH) aims to secure adequate housing for Emirati households, and deliver quality innovative housing services that contribute to the stability and development of society through proposing public policies and the elaborating strategic plans for government housing in the emirate. It conducts studies to identify the needs of citizens for housing in coordination with the relevant authorities. It also develops a mechanism to allocate housing projects in coordination with all state and private housing entities to implement government housing projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.