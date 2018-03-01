Shams, ZOO Digital and Olive Digital sign MoU

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, Syed Ahmed, International Business Development Head of ZOO Digital, and Asad Khan, President and Founder of Olive Digital, in Sharjah.

The MoU signifies the strategic partnership between the three parties to roll-out localisation, media ingest and QC services in Sharjah in response to the growing importance of Over-the-Top, OTT, services in the UAE and MENA region.

Commenting on signing the MoU, the Chairman of Shams said, "We look forward to being the trusted local partners of ZOO Digital and Olive Digital in the UAE and MENA region. This collaboration will further boost our mission to be a world-class hub for creative and media businesses."

The International Business Development Head of ZOO Digital added, "We are thrilled to be working together with Shams and Olive Digital to deliver competitive and global media content in the region. We believe that Shams’ innovative ecosystem and creative forward-thinking community provides the ideal, strategic location for ZOO’s expansion in the Middle East. ZOO will provide expertise in the design of facilities and implementation of its cutting-edge, cloud-based technology, including training and security"

The joint initiative will also establish Olive Digital’s operations within Shams growing community. "This privileged opportunity will enable us to provide our smart, innovative, multilingual support services to the UAE and MENA region. It forms the foundation of a long-term partnership with Shams," said the President and Founder of Olive Digital.

The MoU builds on a three-year-long relationship between the three parties, wherein Shams will serve as a hub for Olive Digital’s New York office and ZOO Digital.