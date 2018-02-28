Pink Caravan Ride embarks on nationwide journey for Breast Cancer awareness

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Royal Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Amman-based King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center; and Reem BinKaram, Head of the Pink Caravan’s Higher Steering Committee witnessed the launch of Pink Caravan’s first permanent mobile mammography clinic, which will tour the seven emirates along with the campaign offering free breast and cervical cancer tests. The AED15 million unit is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostics equipment and latest technologies, and was brought to fruition through the generous patronage offered by the Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC).

After having toured through the emirate of Sharjah, the Pink Caravan Ride will be in Fujairah on Thursday. They will continue their journey into Dubai March 2 (Friday), and campaign across Ras Al Khaimah on the fourth day of the campaign (March 3). The fifth day of the ride (March 4) will cover the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and on Day 6 (March 5) the campaign will be in Ajman. Staying true to tradition, the final day (March 6) of the awareness ride will be spent in the capital of Abu Dhabi, where the eighth edition’s closing ceremony will also be held.

This year, Pink Caravan Ride is witnessing participation from the largest number of equestrians who have volunteered in its seven-year history – 230 horse riders, including 150 locals, 65 from across the GCC and greater Arab region and 15 from Europe. More than 100 volunteers and over 200 medical practitioners have signed up to facilitate the proceedings of the campaign, and 30 fixed clinics have been set up across the seven emirates to offer free breast screenings and medical consultations.

The opening ceremony took place at the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, in the presence of a galaxy of prominent local, regional and international figures including Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Equestrian Club and Racing Club; Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah; Royal Princess Ghida Talal; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Abdullah Ali Al Mehyan, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority; Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority; Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi; Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority (SLSDA); Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Reem BinKaram; and as well as heads and members of the Pink Caravan Ride’s committees and the ride’s partners and supporters, were also present at the event.

Also in attendance were Thabet Salem Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality; Mohammed Al Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical Zone; Modhi Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Department of Family Development Centres; Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of Sharjah Ladies Club; Salem Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah TV; and Tariq Saeed Allay Director, Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

In her opening ceremony keynote, Reem BinKaram outlined the milestones achieved by the Pink Caravan since it was brought to existence in 2010.

“We stand here today to launch the eighth edition of the Pink Caravan Ride, a story whose chapters began in 2011 with immense support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Royal Patron of the FoCP. The ‘community-to- community’ initiative was mainly launched to correct misconceptions and dispel myths related to breast cancer, enhance the awareness of the importance of early detection and educate the public and equip them with the knowledge of breast cancer, ways of prevention and significance of regular checkups to encounter the repercussions of the disease.”

BinKaram added: “When we started, our dreams were big and our steps were modest, but with sincere faith and resolve, we have succeeded in taking our mission of spreading awareness further. Breast cancer is often associated with complete surrender, and hence many have not taken regular screenings seriously. Also, men have rejected the idea of getting examined for breast cancer, mistakenly assuming that they can never be at risk.”

She continued: “We started as a small team and worked several hours, equipped with the determination and hope. The first year of the campaign faced several difficulties due to community misconceptions. We have strived to change these with increasing awareness and hope with each passing year, and we have seen the reward in the number of people that have come forward firmly supporting our mission.”

BinKaram went on to say: “Inspired by the strong belief cultivated in us by the support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, we now see our dreams realising faster than before, and see dozens of equestrians holding our banners of ‘pink hope’ spreading the Pink Caravan’s message of the importance of early detection and promoting awareness about breast cancer, which if detected early has a 98 percent chance of being completely cured.”

She referred to the big milestones achieved by the Pink Caravan, thanks to the support of government and private organisations, overwhelming community engagement and participation of unsung heroes – combined and effective efforts that have sensitised the public increasingly about the importance of early detection and the role undergoing regular medical screenings can play in ensuring the same.

An awarding ceremony was organised to honour the campaign’s longstanding sponsors including the Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Media Corporation, The Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, Sharjah Police General Directorate, Sharjah Health Authority, and dozens of other partners and ambassadors.

“Today, we are reaping the fruits of eight years of hard work and dedicated efforts, with the launch of the Pink Caravan’s Medical Mobile Clinic with generous support from the Sharjah Media Corporation, and the inauguration of dozens of medical clinics across the emirates. We have been recognised internationally too as we receive invitations from them to launch the Pink Caravan Ride in their countries. We deserve to be proud of all efforts that have stood tall and transformed the Pink Caravan Ride into a symbol of hope,” BinKaram concluded.

During the ceremony, a short documentary highlighting the achievements and milestones of the Pink Caravan Ride in heightening awareness among community members and educating them about the disease over the past seven years was showcased. The documentary also shed light on the campaign’s activities and efforts that contributed to dispersing misconceptions surrounding the disease, and the major role it has played in empowering people with the knowledge of how to curb risk and prevent breast cancer from progressing to advanced stages through the free medical tests.

Another video, illustrating the function of the Pink Caravan’s Mobile Medical Clinic was shown, demonstrating the various steps involved while undergoing screening tests. Another video was shown on the great role played by the Sharjah Media Corporation in turning the dream of the accomplishment of the Pink Caravan’s Mobile Clinic into a reality. The Pink Caravan’s partners and supporters were honoured during the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi signaled the start of the campaign, and the pink brigade was off on its journey towards the day’s first stop – Kuwait Hospital Masafi Hospital. The ride passed by the Sharjah Municipality and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, before warping up their first day at Al Majaz waterfront at 5:30 pm, traveling 11.7km.

The 30 fixed medical clinics will operate from 10am to 6pm for 12 days (Feb 28 – Mar 11) in selected locations in each emirate. These are the locations: Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Fujairah Corniche in Fujairah, Dubai Mall in Dubai, Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah, Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain, Ajman Corniche in Ajman and at Al Seef Village in Abu Dhabi.

The ride offered free medical examinations on its first day at four main locations in Sharjah, including Kuwaiti Hospital, which is the only facility to offer medical screenings for both women and men, Al Dhaid Hospital, Directorate of Punitive and Correctional institutions and Al Qarain Health Centre.

On Thursday, the second day, the Pink Caravan will flag off from City Centre Fujairah at 10 am, marching through Fujairah Hospital, Fujairah Fort and finally conclude in Fujairah Corniche at 2:20pm, traveling 14.9 kilometres.

In Fujairah, the medical clinic offering screenings to both women and men will be set up at the Fujairah Hospital, and women will have access to clinics at Masafi Hospital, CosmeSurge and Emirates Hospitals Clinics. The fixed clinic for women will operate out of the Fujairah Corniche until March 11.

Over the past years, the Pink Caravan has succeeded in making unlimited achievements as part of its ongoing efforts to combat breast cancer and promote awareness, dispel misconceptions and offer free early detection tests. Massive efforts by were made by doctors, nurses, volunteers, riders, administrators and volunteers from various nationalities and different parts of the country, who have dedicated 280,000 volunteer hours, equivalent to 23 years of voluntary work to the cause.

Over the past seven years, the Pink Caravan succeeded in travelling 1,640 kilometres across the country’s seven emirates with the participation of 490 riders and more than 700 volunteers. It has so far provided medical checkups to 48,874 persons, comprising 32,093 expatriate residents and 16,781 citizens, including 9,643 men, through 578 fixed and mobile clinics.