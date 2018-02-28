Bee’ah recognised as major winner at Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards 2018

Organised by Awards International, the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, are the first of their kind in the region, and are aimed at recognizing companies and individuals who are implementing outstanding sustainability and CSR initiatives in their fields. Bee’ah was announced as the winner under the ‘Waste Management’, ‘Green Building’, and ‘Environmental Sustainability Programmes’ categories. By achieving the highest scores among all participating entities, Bee’ah also secured the coveted position of ‘Overall Winner’.



Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, commented, "Bee’ah prides itself on executing world-class practices in sustainability and CSR, and recognition of this kind reaffirms the extent to which our efforts have been successful. The Gulf Sustainability & CSR Awards have provided us with a platform to showcase our unique strategies, and innovative approach to furthering a green economy in the UAE. In addition to being a source of encouragement, these awards inspire us to strive more towards achieving our vision of setting new standards in sustainability and CSR in the GCC.”



There were twenty-four category award winners on the day, competing against the region's most prominent companies from diverse industries. In the ‘Environmental Sustainability Programmes’ category, Bee’ah competed successfully against DU, Unilever KSA, and DEWA. Bee’ah then edged out Khadamat Facilities Management, Dubai Municipality and Gulf Craft for the ‘Waste Management’ award.



The ‘Green Building’ category was highly competitive as the finalists included Hira Industries, Agility, NMC Royal Hospital, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Dewan Architects & Engineers. Bee’ah’s win here recognised the exceptional features of the company’s new headquarters which is currently under construction. Thanks to its net zero energy consumption and exemplary sustainability strategy, the building which was designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, is expected to receive the coveted LEED platinum certification on completion.



In a remarkable win for the company, Bee’ah ended the evening on a high note, securing the ‘Overall Winner’ award, demonstrating the company’s position as a strong contender in sustainable leadership in the Middle East.