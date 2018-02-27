SCTDA partners with four universities in Sharjah

SCTDA, which actively undertakes programs and initiatives that monitor and evaluate tourism related businesses and activities, conceptualized the program to create awareness and introduce numerous destinations in the Emirate of Sharjah to newly enrolled students from the universities in Sharjah .



Under the program, SCTDA will conduct orientation tours throughout 2018 at the American University of Sharjah, Skyline University of Sharjah, Sharjah University, and Al Qassimia University to reach out to their new batch of students.



During orientation tours, SCTDA will highlight Sharjah’s famous tourist spots, fresh tourism developments and destinations, and historical and cultural influence in an effort to enlist the students’ help in promoting the emirate as a tourism hub through word of mouth or via sharing of their personal experiences online. Six tours to existing universities have been conducted so far and 222 students have benefited from the success of the program.

‘My Destination’ is part and parcel of our initiatives geared towards increasing the economic, social, cultural, and environmental contributions of local tourism and hospitality sectors. This project is conceptualized for tech-savvy students to raise their level of awareness in relation to the emirate’s numerous tourist destinations and rich history.



Through this more in-depth knowledge, SCTDA hopes that they will visit the emirate’s popular spots and see its beauty with their friends and families. SCTDA encourages them to share their personal experiences with the rest of the world by making positive comments on popular travel and social media sites such as TripAdvisor and becoming credible young ambassadors extolling Sharjah’s stunning tourist areas. This will further reinforce Sharjah’s digital reputation and help place it on the global tourism map.

The orientation program will also include insights on reputation management, tourism innovation, and sustainable development goals to keep them abreast of the government’s relevant programs.



Another key aspect of the SCTDA-run Marhabtain Training Program targets professionals who work in hotels and other organisations within the hospitality and tourism industry. The series of diverse training programs set the base for many future initiatives intended to raise quality and develop knowledge and skills in the tourism industry. They also enable professionals to carry out their roles and functions efficiently and effectively.

The implementation of the Marhabtain Training Program will enhance the service delivery and quality of personnel in the tourism and hospitality sector which will eventually support Sharjah’s tourism and commerce. Stakeholders will find this as a long-term strategy towards maintaining skilled and customer-focused workforce, bringing them economic, cultural and social value in the performance of their work.



The successful implementation of the Marhabtain Program will enhance the service delivery and quality of personnel in the tourism and hospitality sector to eventually support the growth of tourism and commerce in Sharjah. The program is expanding to include other emirates by adding few more universities from other emirates in the UAE. The industry will find this as a long-term strategy towards maintaining skilled and customer-focused workforce, providing them economic, cultural and social value on the professional front.